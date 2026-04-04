Bobby Portis Injury: Remaining out Sunday
Portis (wrist) won't play in Sunday's game against Memphis.
Portis has missed the Bucks' last six games because of a sprained right wrist. At this point, it's possible he may have already played his final game of the 2025-26 campaign. While Portis remains on the shelf, Jericho Sims should continue to see more action.
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