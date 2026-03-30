Bobby Portis Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Portis (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Portis will miss a fourth consecutive contest due to a left wrist sprain. His next opportunity to play will come in the second leg of this back-to-back set Wednesday against the Rockets. With the veteran forward out, Pete Nance, Jericho Sims and Ousmane Dieng are candidates for increased playing time.
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