Bobby Portis Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Portis (wrist) won't play in Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Portis is on an extensive list of players who aren't available for Milwaukee. While Myles Turner (calf) is back after missing a game, which will certainly help lessen the blow, the Bucks will still need more minutes from Pete Nance, Jericho Sims and Ousmane Dieng.
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