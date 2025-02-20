Bobby Portis Injury: Suspended for 25 games

The NBA suspended Portis on Thursday for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug policy, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Milwaukee has been dealt a significant blow to its frontcourt, with Portis set to be unavailable for the next 25 games due to a suspension handed down by the league Thursday. The veteran big man is having a strong season with the Bucks, averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and 36.4 from deep. The team will have to pivot in Portis' absence, with Kyle Kuzma and Andre Jackson on the court more, while Pat Connaughton, Chris Livingston and Tyler Smith are candidates to enter the rotation.