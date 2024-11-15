Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Portis (elbow) probably won't play in Saturday's matchup against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis is dealing with a right elbow contusion and can be considered questionable at best after missing Wednesday's overtime win over the Pistons. If the big man misses a second consecutive contest, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson will likely see an uptick in playing time and an increased role.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
