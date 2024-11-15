Bobby Portis Injury: Unlikely for Saturday
Coach Doc Rivers said Friday that Portis (elbow) probably won't play in Saturday's matchup against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Portis is dealing with a right elbow contusion and can be considered questionable at best after missing Wednesday's overtime win over the Pistons. If the big man misses a second consecutive contest, Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson will likely see an uptick in playing time and an increased role.
