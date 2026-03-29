Bobby Portis Injury: Will remain out Sunday

Portis (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Portis will miss a third straight game, including both halves of Milwaukee's weekend back-to-back set. In his absence, Pete Nance, Jericho Sims and Ousmane Dieng are candidates for increased roles. Portis' next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Dallas, but with the Bucks eliminated from playoff contention, it's unlikely they'll rush the veteran back into action.