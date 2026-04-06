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Bobby Portis Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Portis (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Portis will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a left wrist sprain. The veteran big man should be considered doubtful for Milwaukee's final three regular-season games after Tuesday until the team offers an update on his progress.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
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