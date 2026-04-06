Bobby Portis Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Portis (wrist) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Portis will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a left wrist sprain. The veteran big man should be considered doubtful for Milwaukee's final three regular-season games after Tuesday until the team offers an update on his progress.
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