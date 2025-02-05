Bobby Portis News: Available against Hornets

Portis (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis has missed Milwaukee's last six games due to personal reasons, but the Bucks have upgraded the veteran big man from probable to available Wednesday. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy to play against Charlotte, Portis could be in for an expanded role. Portis has averaged 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.6 minutes across his last nine appearances.