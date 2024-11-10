Bobby Portis News: Bounces back in loss

Portis notched 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 loss to the Celtics.

The 29-year-old forward led the bench in scoring in a bounce-back game, during which he also finished as the club's second-highest scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (43). Portis has been inconsistent while shooting 45.4 percent from the field, which would be his lowest mark during his tenure in Milwaukee. Through 10 regular-season outings, the big man has averaged 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds across 25.1 minutes per game.