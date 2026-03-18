Bobby Portis News: Comes close to double-double

Portis registered 19 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Portis is expected to continue playing off the bench even if Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains sidelined, as the veteran big man has proven to be very effective as a second-unit member. Portis has scored in double digits in his last 12 games, a span in which he's averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.3 minutes per game off the bench.