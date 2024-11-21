Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis News: Dishes season high six assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 11:14am

Portis added eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-106 win over Chicago.

While Portis was not particularly efficient from the field, he found other ways to contribute and ended the game with his season high in assists (six). Portis continues to be a key contributor for Milwaukee off the bench, averaging 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals across 24.0 minutes.

