Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Does it all in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 9:13pm

Portis produced 34 points (14-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 win over the Wizards.

Starting at power forward in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) on Saturday, Portis flirted with his first career triple-double, led all scorers with a season-high 34 points, and also set new season highs with his eight dimes, six threes and three steals. Portis has now made three appearances this season with Antetokounmpo unavailable for the Bucks, averaging a strong 22.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per game during these instances. If Antetokounmpo remains inactive for Monday's game against the Bulls, fantasy managers can expect Portis to take on an expanded role and offer additional upside.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
