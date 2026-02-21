Bobby Portis News: Double-double against Pels
Portis had 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 139-118 victory over New Orleans.
The veteran forward produced his second straight double-double sandwiched around the All-Star break, and his ninth of the season. Portis has looked good in five games since returning from a bruised hip, averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.
