Portis closed with 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 loss to Brooklyn.

Portis logged his first double-double of the season Sunday, and he finished as the Bucks' third-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (22) and Damian Lillard (21). Portis will continue to be the first big man off the bench for the Bucks this season behind Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.