Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Double-doubles against Pels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 12:07pm

Portis had 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 139-118 victory over New Orleans.

The veteran forward produced his second straight double-double and his ninth of the season. Portis has looked good in five games since returning from a bruised hip, averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
