Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Portis registered 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 victory over the Magic.

After a modest start to the season, Portis has got things going in the right direction over the past two games. He has played at least 30 minutes in each of the two games, averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 3.5 three-pointers. While he won't be this good every night, it is clear that what he had been doing in the previous weeks was largely below expectations.

