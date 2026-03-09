Bobby Portis News: Double-doubles off bench

Portis logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 loss to Orlando.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo getting a maintenance day, Portis took on a larger role for the Bucks and was one of the few bright spots for the team in this blowout defeat. He's been solid lately with averages of 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.8 three-pointers over his last eight outings.