Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Double-doubles off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Portis logged 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 loss to Orlando.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo getting a maintenance day, Portis took on a larger role for the Bucks and was one of the few bright spots for the team in this blowout defeat. He's been solid lately with averages of 14.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.8 three-pointers over his last eight outings.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
21 days ago