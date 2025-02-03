Bobby Portis News: Doubtful Monday

Portis (personal) is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Thunder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis is likely to be sidelined, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (ankles) have been ruled out. The shorthanded Bucks will need increased contributions across the board, including potentially increased minutes from players like Gary Trent, Andre Jackson, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp and others.