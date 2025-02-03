Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Doubtful Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Portis (personal) is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Thunder, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis is likely to be sidelined, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (ankles) have been ruled out. The shorthanded Bucks will need increased contributions across the board, including potentially increased minutes from players like Gary Trent, Andre Jackson, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp and others.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
