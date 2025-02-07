Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Game-high 26 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Portis logged 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 115-110 loss to Atlanta.

Portis started for a second straight game Friday due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). Portis had another strong outing as a starter, leading both teams in points and rebounds while recording the second-most assists on the Bucks behind Damian Lillard (10). Portis will remain in Milwaukee's starting five against the 76ers on Sunday if Antetokounmpo is not cleared to return.

