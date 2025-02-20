Bobby Portis News: Handed 25-game ban

The NBA issued Portis a 25-game suspension Thursday for violating the league's anti-drug policy, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Portis' suspension stems from a positive test of the drug tramadol, a medication used to treat severe pain. According to Portis' agent, Mark Bartelstein, the veteran big man unintentionally took the banned drug with the belief that he was taking the medication Toradol, which is approved by the league. Portis won't appeal the suspension, which will go into effect beginning with Thursday's game against the Clippers. He'll be eligible to return to action April 8 against the Timberwolves while the Bucks have just four games remaining in the regular season, with his lengthy absence making him a drop candidate in nearly every redraft league. While Portis is out of the mix, the Bucks could have to rely more heavily on the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, Brook Lopez and Andre Jackson to shoulder heavier minutes, while one or two of Pat Connaughton, Chris Livingston, Jericho Sims and Tyler Smith could end up becoming more regular fixtures in the rotation.