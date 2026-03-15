Bobby Portis News: Impresses off bench in win
Portis registered 29 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 134-123 victory over the Pacers.
Portis has been dealing with a back injury but ended up playing on both legs of this back-to-back set, and the veteran forward posted an impressive stat line as the Bucks snapped a four-game losing skid. Portis has been an outstanding contributor off the bench, as this was his 11th consecutive game with double-digit points, and he's also posted two double-doubles in his last four appearances. Portis is averaging 15.6 points per game off the bench since the All-Star break.
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