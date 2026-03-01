Bobby Portis News: Leading scorer in Sunday's rout
Portis finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Bulls.
The veteran big led the Bucks in scoring on the afternoon, as none of the team's starters managed more than 13 points. Portis has scored in double digits in four straight games and eight of the last 10, averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 boards, 2.1 threes and 0.8 assists in 21.9 minutes as one of the key pieces of Milwaukee's second unit.
