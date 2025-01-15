Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis News: Logs 8/9 line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Portis had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 130-115 victory over the Kings.

Although Portis' shot volume wasn't high, he made a solid contribution and finished with the team's second-highest rebound total in a reserve role. His scoring has dipped slightly since running up a six-game double-digit scoring streak that began in late December, but his numbers of the glass remain consistent.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
