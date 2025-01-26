Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Portis (personal) will not play Monday against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis will miss a second straight game due to personal reasons, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Portland. Taurean Prince and Gary Trent saw their playing time increase Saturday against the Clippers, and the duo will likely see the floor more Monday due to Portis' absence.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
