Bobby Portis News: Not playing Monday
Portis (personal) will not play Monday against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Portis will miss a second straight game due to personal reasons, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against Portland. Taurean Prince and Gary Trent saw their playing time increase Saturday against the Clippers, and the duo will likely see the floor more Monday due to Portis' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now