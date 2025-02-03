Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Portis (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Portis will miss his sixth straight game while attending to a personal matter. The short-handed Bucks will be without Portis, Brook Lopez (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (groin) and Khris Middleton (ankles) in the second game of a back-to-back set Monday. That opens the door for Gary Trent, Andre Jackson, Pat Connaughton, AJ Green and Taurean Prince to all take on increased roles against Oklahoma City.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
