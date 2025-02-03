Bobby Portis News: Not playing Monday

Portis (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.

Portis will miss his sixth straight game while attending to a personal matter. The short-handed Bucks will be without Portis, Brook Lopez (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Damian Lillard (groin) and Khris Middleton (ankles) in the second game of a back-to-back set Monday. That opens the door for Gary Trent, Andre Jackson, Pat Connaughton, AJ Green and Taurean Prince to all take on increased roles against Oklahoma City.