Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Off injury report for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Portis (rib) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Portis was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's win over the Suns due to left rib costochondritis, though he's set to return to action Monday. Over his last five outings, the veteran big man has averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.4 minutes per contest.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
Author Image
Adam King
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago