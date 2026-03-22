Bobby Portis News: Off injury report for Monday
Portis (rib) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Portis was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's win over the Suns due to left rib costochondritis, though he's set to return to action Monday. Over his last five outings, the veteran big man has averaged 18.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.4 minutes per contest.
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