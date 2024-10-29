Bobby Portis News: Plays season-low 19 minutes

Portis contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 119-108 loss to the Celtics.

This was Portis' worst performance of the young season, resulting in just 19 minutes off the bench. He was productive in his previous three games, however, so fantasy managers should brush this off as a simple off night for the veteran forward. For the season, he's hitting 51.3 percent of his shots from the field.