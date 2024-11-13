Bobby Portis News: Productive off bench Tuesday

Portis finished with 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 99-85 victory over the Raptors.

The veteran big continues to struggle from beyond the arc, but Portis still managed to post solid numbers on the night. He's drained multiple threes only once in 11 games to begin the season, shooting a career-low 24.3 percent from downtown, but Portis has maintained a decent fantasy floor with 12.9 points and 8.2 boards a contest.