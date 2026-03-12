Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Ready to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Portis (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Stephen Watson of ESPN Milwaukee reports.

Portis sat out of Tuesday's game against Phoenix while nursing a back issue, but he's received the green light to suit up Thursday. He's gotten off to a solid start to March and is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five outings.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
