Bobby Portis News: Ready to play Thursday
Portis (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Stephen Watson of ESPN Milwaukee reports.
Portis sat out of Tuesday's game against Phoenix while nursing a back issue, but he's received the green light to suit up Thursday. He's gotten off to a solid start to March and is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five outings.
