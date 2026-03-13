Bobby Portis News: Returns from back issue
Portis provided 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Heat.
Portis returned to action Thursday following a one-game absence due to a back contusion. He served as a much-needed spark for Milwaukee's bench, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Portis has been highly efficient in March, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting over 56.5% from the field across six outings. With Milwaukee's frontcourt finally reaching full health, Portis has settled back into his signature high-usage reserve role where he continues to be a reliable source of points and triples.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 76 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks11 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 2417 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bobby Portis See More