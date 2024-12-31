Bobby Portis News: Returns to bench role

Portis will head back to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Pacers with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness).

Portis started the last four games for the Bucks with Antetokounmpo battling an illness. The veteran big man played well during this four-game span, recording two double-doubles and scoring a season-high 34 points in the win over the Wizards, which is four points shy of his career-high total of 38.