Bobby Portis News: Shooting struggles in loss

Portis posted four points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Friday's 116-94 loss to New York.

For the first time in eight appearances, Portis failed to make multiple baskets and ended up playing a season-low 17 minutes. Given his role, Portis' production tends to fluctuate, and given he averaged 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over his first eight games, it's safe to say the veteran forward will bounce back eventually.