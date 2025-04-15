Bobby Portis News: Should be available for Saturday

Portis (rest), who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pistons, is expected to be available for Game 1 against the Pacers on Saturday.

No surprise here, as the Bucks rested several key rotation players in that contest. Portis appeared in just 49 games this season after a 25-game suspension, posting averages of 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 three-pointers.