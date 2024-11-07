Bobby Portis News: Slides to bench Thursday
Portis will retreat to the bench in Thursday's game against the Jazz.
The 29-year-old forward produced a stellar performance while getting the start for Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, during which he posted 21 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 39 minutes. With Antetokounmpo back in the lineup, Portis will slide to the bench and receive his normal workload in the second unit.
