Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Slides to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Portis will retreat to the bench in Thursday's game against the Jazz.

The 29-year-old forward produced a stellar performance while getting the start for Giannis Antetokounmpo (thigh) in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, during which he posted 21 points (10-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 39 minutes. With Antetokounmpo back in the lineup, Portis will slide to the bench and receive his normal workload in the second unit.

Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
