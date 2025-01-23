Bobby Portis News: Solid outing off bench Thursday

Portis accumulated 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 victory over the Heat.

Portis put together a solid outing from Milwaukee's bench Thursday. After wrapping up December on a high note, the 29-year-old big man cooled down considerably in the month of January. Portis has averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 22.6 minutes over his last 11 games, but he should remain locked in as the Bucks' sixth man as he looks to heat up going forward.