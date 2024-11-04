Bobby Portis News: Starting Monday

Portis is in the Bucks' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Portis will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to Giannis Antetokounmpo being sidelined with an adductor strain. Through the first six games of the campaign, Portis is averaging 11.0 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 24.2 minutes per contest.