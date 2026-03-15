Bobby Portis News: Will play Sunday
Portis (back) will play Sunday versus the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Portis will power through the back issues and make himself available for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's averaging 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 triples per game this season.
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