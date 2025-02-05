Fantasy Basketball
Bobby Portis headshot

Bobby Portis News: Will start vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 4:23pm

Portis will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) being a late scratch for Milwaukee.

Portis will be a starter for the Bucks on Wednesday for the sixth time this season due to Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) set to miss this game in Charlotte. The veteran big man is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 46.6 percent from the field this season for Milwaukee.

