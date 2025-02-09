Bobby Portis News: Won't start Sunday

Portis won't start Sunday's game against the 76ers.

After missing six games due to personal reasons, Portis drew back-to-back starts in Giannis Antetokounmpo's (calf) absence, totaling 49 points, 32 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and two steals. However, even with Antetokounmpo still sidelined, Portis will shift to the bench to make room for newcomer Kyle Kuzma. As a reserve this season (36 games), Portis has averaged 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.