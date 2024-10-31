Fantasy Basketball
Bobi Klintman headshot

Bobi Klintman Injury: Remains without return timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Coach JB Bickerstaff said Thursday that Klintman (calf) is progressing in his recovery but still has no timetable for his return, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Klintman has yet to suit up this season while dealing with a right calf injury. Until the rookie forward receives a concrete return timetable, fantasy managers can consider him week-to-week.

Bobi Klintman
Detroit Pistons
