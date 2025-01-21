Bobi Klintman News: All-around performance in G League

Klintman tallied seven points (2-10 G, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 102-92 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Klintman led the Cruise in assists and steals during Tuesday's win. The rookie guard is averaging 11.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.5 minutes across his 10 G League appearances this season.