Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobi Klintman headshot

Bobi Klintman News: All-around performance in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 7:05pm

Klintman tallied seven points (2-10 G, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 102-92 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Klintman led the Cruise in assists and steals during Tuesday's win. The rookie guard is averaging 11.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.5 minutes across his 10 G League appearances this season.

Bobi Klintman
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now