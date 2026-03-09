Bobi Klintman News: Assigned to G League

Detroit assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Monday.

The move perhaps signals that the Pistons aren't planning on Ausar Thompson to be out for much longer due to his ankle sprain. Klintman is now heading to the Cruise to continue his development in the G League, where he's averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 25.9 minutes per game across his last 16 contests.