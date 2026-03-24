Bobi Klintman News: Headed back to G League

The Pistons assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Tuesday.

After a stint in the G League, Klintman rejoined the Pistons for Monday's game against the Lakers but was listed out in advance of the 113-110 win in a coach's decision. He'll return to Motor City and should play in the Cruise's next game Wednesday versus the Greensboro Swarm before returning to the Pistons for their next game later that evening versus the Hawks.