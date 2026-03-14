Bobi Klintman News: Heading to G League

Detroit assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.

Klintman has been sent back to the affiliate club after serving as a depth option for the Pistons throughout the season. Klintman has seen more significant action in G League play during his previous spells with Motor City, and that is likely to remain the case going forward. However, he has been rather inconsistent even in the G League, with his value coming mostly from a few rebounds and steals per contest.