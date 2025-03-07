Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bobi Klintman headshot

Bobi Klintman News: Heads to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 8:45am

Detroit assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Thursday.

Klintman suited up for Motor City in its 114-108 loss to the San Diego Clippers on Thursday, finishing with 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes. The rookie is a member of Detroit's 15-man roster, but he's made just six appearances for the Pistons all season.

Bobi Klintman
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now