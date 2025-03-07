Bobi Klintman News: Heads to G League

Detroit assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Thursday.

Klintman suited up for Motor City in its 114-108 loss to the San Diego Clippers on Thursday, finishing with 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 42 minutes. The rookie is a member of Detroit's 15-man roster, but he's made just six appearances for the Pistons all season.