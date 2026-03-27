Bobi Klintman headshot

Bobi Klintman News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Detroit assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Friday.

Klintman will return to the Cruise after recording two points and one rebound over three minutes of play in Thursday's win over the Pelicans. He had previously been excluded from the rotation in nine consecutive NBA games, but he was more successful in the G League, averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest during his last seven appearances with Motor City.

Bobi Klintman
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now