Bobi Klintman News: Sent to G League

Detroit assigned Klintman to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Friday.

Klintman will return to the Cruise after recording two points and one rebound over three minutes of play in Thursday's win over the Pelicans. He had previously been excluded from the rotation in nine consecutive NBA games, but he was more successful in the G League, averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest during his last seven appearances with Motor City.