Bobi Klintman News: Struggles in loss

Klintman recorded six points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and five turnovers across 33 minutes of Wednesday's 109-94 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

It was a tough night overall for the Cruise, but Klintman has been fairly reliable for the most part this season. Across 27 appearances, Klintman holds averages of 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per game.