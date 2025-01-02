Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic headshot

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Chance to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Bogdanovic (lower leg) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic hasn't taken the court since Dec. 21 due to a left leg injury, but he's inching closer to a return. The team will likely monitor him closely during shootaround and pregame warmups before providing another update on his status.

