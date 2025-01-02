Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Chance to play Friday
Bogdanovic (lower leg) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Bogdanovic hasn't taken the court since Dec. 21 due to a left leg injury, but he's inching closer to a return. The team will likely monitor him closely during shootaround and pregame warmups before providing another update on his status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now