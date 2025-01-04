Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Bogdanovic (lower leg) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
After returning to the floor for the Hawks on Friday against the Lakers, Bogdanovic might miss Saturday's game against the Clippers. The veteran guard finished with five points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals in his return.
