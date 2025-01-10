Fantasy Basketball
Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 2:24pm

Bogdanovic (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic only recently returned to the lineup for the Hawks after missing six of the last nine games, but he may not be able to play Saturday against Houston due to a knee issue. The veteran guard is coming off a solid performance off the bench, finishing with 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in the loss to the Suns.

Bogdan Bogdanovic
Atlanta Hawks

