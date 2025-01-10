Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Bogdanovic (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Bogdanovic only recently returned to the lineup for the Hawks after missing six of the last nine games, but he may not be able to play Saturday against Houston due to a knee issue. The veteran guard is coming off a solid performance off the bench, finishing with 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in the loss to the Suns.